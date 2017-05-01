40304

BC Election 2017  

Jobs, climate top issues

- | Story: 195894

Both the Liberals and the New Democrats are starting the last full week of the British Columbia election campaign with a push for votes in Metro Vancouver.

NDP Leader John Horgan is promising to restore the province's reputation as a climate action leader, focusing on reducing emissions that cause climate change.

Environmentalist Tzeporah Berman, who was an adviser for the B.C. Liberal government's climate team, endorsed Horgan today, saying she's encouraged the NDP has committed to reducing emissions while accusing Christy Clark of breaking her climate promises.

Clark told a crowd at a Vancouver biotech firm that the biggest threat facing the province is U.S. President Donald Trump and his anti-trade rhetoric.

She says the province can't afford the double squeeze of tax hikes under an NDP government amid rising U.S. protectionism.

Clark says the province is in perilous times and that what people care most about are jobs, which she says the Liberals are best able to provide.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

40742
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >
40166
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017

Galleries
Channel your inner zen with this weeks Monday Sports Gifs!   untitled untitled untitled untitled Colts have Orangutan select...
Monday Sports Gifs – May 1, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Even someone’s Grandma made the cut in this weeks post!
Heineken made the ad that Pepsi should have, and it’s really great
Must Watch
We know this is an ad, but Heineken’s approach to how we...
Ashton Kutcher quickly agreed with wife Mila Kunis’ idea for son’s name
Showbiz
Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis had no trouble agreeing on...
This ‘cloaking technology’ that blacks out screens inside conference rooms seems pretty cool
Must Watch
We cannot vouch for this product, nor for the “physics,

41692