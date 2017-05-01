Heated Horgan heckle

Photo: CTV

BC NDP Leader John Horgan was heckled at a campaign event in Vancouver over the weekend.

Horgan was giving a talk at Bobolink Park about his party’s plans for childcare in the province, and when a reporter asked how the NDP would fund its $10-day daycare plan, a man interrupted him.

“I am just a hard working guy who works hard for my money, and I make a good income and now I am going to get taxed and have it taken away,” said the man.

“Has your hydro bill gone up? Has your car insurance gone up? Do you pay medical services premiums?” said Horgan.

“I’m not happy with the present government I don't like Christy clark, OK?,” said the man. “Im not happy with them, but they are better than this alternative that is going to really just put us way down in the hole again.”

Horgan said he asked the man to sit down and talk with him.

The argument went on for several minutes.

