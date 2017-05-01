118k show to vote 1st day

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

Nearly 120,000 people showed up to the polls for B.C.'s first day of advance voting, including just shy of 6,000 in Kelowna's three ridings, about 2,300 in Penticton and around 1,200 in Vernon-Monashee.

The numbers, released on Sunday, means nearly one-third of last year's entire advance voting period showed up on Saturday, with five days left to go.

According to Elections B.C., 118,270 British Columbians came out, making nearly 4 per cent of registered voters. In Kelowna, that turnout bumps up to 4.3 per cent across all three ridings, with Kelowna West's 4.7 per cent at the highest turnout in the Central Okanagan.

In the south end of the Valley, Penticton hit 5.3 per cent and Boundary-Similkameen 5.8 per cent. To the north, that number's much lower, with Shuswap bringing out 3.7 per cent of its registered voters, while just 2.6 per cent of Vernon-Monashee's turned out on Saturday.

In the 2013 election, a total of around 367,000 showed up to the polls before voting day, with about 110,000 of those coming on the Saturday.

This year's election bumps up the number of advance voting days from four – the usual Wednesday-to-Saturday round of voting – to six, adding Saturday and Sunday.

Even without that added boost, the number of people showing up for early voting days has been steadily increasing since 1996, when around 90,000 – about 5.7 per cent of the total vote – showed up for advance polls. By contrast, in 2013's election, over 20 per cent of the total vote came early.

In Penticton, voters didn't show any concern that they may change their minds about their votes come election day.

"I think for us, we've done our research and we've been to a few of the candidate forums, so we know what each of the parties are offering," said Jackie Heinrich, who said she couldn't think of anything that would change her mind. "I've never thought about it that way, I guess."

Another man said he was getting voting out of the way, because "it gets too busy otherwise."

"Not happy with who's running at all," he said when asked about whether he was worried about regretting his vote. "None of them. But you've got to pick one of them."

Karen Beaulieu says those who don't vote don't get to complain about the outcome.

"I like to complain, so I have to vote," she said with a laugh.

"Win me over? Doubtful," Beaulieu said of the parties she didn't vote for. "If you jump the ship that fast, you probably not paying close enough attention to the real reason you're voting. You don't vote because of one thing a person says," she added on whether she might be turned off of the party she voted for down the line.

Sunday's advance voting turnout is expected to be released later on Monday. Four more days of advance voting will be held this week from Wednesday to Saturday. Polling stations can be found at the Elections B.C. website.