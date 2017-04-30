Gas ban? What gas ban?

Photo: Twitter

The B.C. Liberals say they will repeal a City of Vancouver plan the party claims prohibits natural gas in some new buildings. But the city says no such ban exists.

Andrew Wilkinson, candidate for Vancouver-Quilchena, said on Saturday the city's ban would increase costs to consumers, businesses and residents because it would raise building costs and create a reliance on electricity, which is more expensive.

In a statement responding to the announcement, the city said it has no plans for an outright ban on the use of natural gas.

The city does have a new building policy, which goes into effect Monday, that sets energy efficiency and emissions targets for new construction on rezoned lots.

"Developers can choose to build new buildings with natural gas, provided they can meet the energy efficiency and emissions targets," the statement said, adding the targets require a 50 per cent decrease in greenhouse gas emissions.

Documents from a city presentation on Friday explain that the regulation will typically apply to taller residential or commercial buildings, which account for about 55 per cent of new development.

Wilkinson said if the Liberals form the government after the May 9 election, they'll change the Vancouver Charter that allows the city to dictate its own building codes in order to repeal restrictions on natural gas.

"It's essential that Vancouverites be able to keep their costs down. We do not support processes and programs that drive up costs," he said.

Coun. Andrea Reimer said she's perplexed by Wilkinson's statements, which do not represent the facts of the city's plan.

"It's definitely a concern when a candidate in an election campaign is using inaccurate information," she said. "There is no ban, ergo legislation to stop a ban would functionally have no impact."

She said the city is moving to reduce emissions and encourage the use of renewable resources over the 35 years, but there is no intention to ban natural gas.

A statement the city issued in February said natural gas would still be allowed in new buildings under six storeys for use in fireplaces, cooking ranges, furnaces, domestic hot water and laundry dryers.