Grocery store standoff

A grocery store encounter between Christy Clark and a woman who clearly does not support the BC Liberals is gaining traction on social media with the hashtag #IamLinda.
Linda gave Clark a piece of her mind at a campaign stop in North Vancouver on Thursday.
"Hi Christy, I'm Linda," she said. "I would never vote for you."
"You don't have to. That's why we live in a democracy," Clark replied, cutting her off and walking away.
"Thank goodness," the woman said.
Max Cameron, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia, said Clark did the right thing.
"There's not a lot to be gained at engaging in a conversation with somebody who's not about to change their mind," he told CTV.
– with files from CTV Vancouver
A very unscripted moment on the campaign trail, as woman tells Christy Clark "I'd never vote for you." #CTVelxn https://t.co/AmDMHO52yG pic.twitter.com/WwCv4XkS7W— CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) April 28, 2017