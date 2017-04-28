41783

BC Election 2017  

Grocery store standoff

A grocery store encounter between Christy Clark and a woman who clearly does not support the BC Liberals is gaining traction on social media with the hashtag #IamLinda.

Linda gave Clark a piece of her mind at a campaign stop in North Vancouver on Thursday.

"Hi Christy, I'm Linda," she said. "I would never vote for you."

"You don't have to. That's why we live in a democracy," Clark replied, cutting her off and walking away.

"Thank goodness," the woman said.

Max Cameron, a political science professor at the University of British Columbia, said Clark did the right thing.

"There's not a lot to be gained at engaging in a conversation with somebody who's not about to change their mind," he told CTV.

– with files from CTV Vancouver

