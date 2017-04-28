41299
41698

BC Election 2017  

Go it alone on coal ban?

- | Story: 195700

British Columbia's Liberal leader says she would take steps to ban thermal coal shipments through the province if the federal government doesn't act during a fight over softwood lumber tariffs imposed by the United States.

On the election campaign trail in Burnaby, Christy Clark said Ottawa has not yet responded to a letter she sent Prime Minister Justin Trudeau asking for a stop to American thermal coal passing through B.C. ports.

Clark said she expects Ottawa will act to keep "filthy" U.S. coal from reaching China in accordance with its climate-change agenda.

She says that otherwise, the province would go it alone and take measures such as imposing a heavy tax on coal shipments in an effort to stop them.

Clark made the comments in the midst of a softwood lumber dispute sparked when the United States imposed an average tariff of 20 per cent on Canadian softwood lumber, impacting jobs in forestry-dependent B.C.

The Liberal leader is campaigning for a second term in office as voters prepare to head to the polls May 9.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More BC Election 2017 articles

BC NDP Party
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >
40255
40600
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Insanely committed soccer ref drops into the splits to avoid the ball

Must Watch
Not wanting to interrupt the Iowa Rush championship game, this dedicated referee came up with one creative ducking method.  
Orlando Bloom is ‘over’ his naked paddle boarding photos
Showbiz
British actor Orlando Bloom has urged the media to move on from...
This musical instrument makes all the horror movie sounds that send a shiver down your spine
Must Watch
This hodgepodge of an instrument consists of bowed metal rules,
Friday Fails – April 28, 2017
Daily Dose
Wimmin are more than welcome in today’s and every Friday...
Friday Fails – April 28, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Hang on tight to the best fails of the week!

38470