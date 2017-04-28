Campaign moves to Island

41463
British Columbia's New Democrat Leader John Horgan will speak at a union convention in Victoria today as part of his campaign leading up to the provincial election on May 9.

At a campaign stop in Prince George Thursday, Horgan noted that today is National Day of Mourning, which is held each year to honour workers who were killed on the job.

Horgan said no one should go to work with fear they won't come home safe.

B.C. Liberal Leader Christy Clark was also focused on workers during her campaign yesterday, visiting a North Vancouver sawmill and wood chip plant.

Clark defended a call on the federal government to ban U.S. coal exports through B.C. in retaliation against American tariffs imposed on softwood lumber.

In the final stretch to the polls, Clark is trying to keep her Liberal party in power ahead of Horgan's New Democrats, and Andrew Weaver's Green party.

