Campaign trail: Day 16

Photo: Twitter

A look at some key developments from Day 16 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

LIBERALS

Liberal Leader Christy Clark reacts to new U.S. duties on softwood lumber by calling on Ottawa to ban the shipment of thermal coal through British Columbia, a move that would hurt producers south of the border.

Clark says she has considered the coal ban before, but as trade relations with the Trump administration sour she is "free" to take action without damaging negotiations on softwood lumber.

Clark says a ban is in line with her push for a liquefied natural gas industry, arguing if China were to shift from coal to LNG it would have "a massive impact" on greenhouse gas emissions.

NDP

NDP Leader John Horgan gave a muted response to Clark's proposal, saying there are a range of moves that could be taken on softwood lumber.

Horgan says if the NDP wins the election, he would speak with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau about energy, raw log exports, "a whole host of issues that I believe we have to play on this negotiation."

Horgan campaigned in Burnaby on soaring housing costs, promising to make housing more affordable by closing loopholes in the rental tenancy act and building 114,000 new units.

GREENS