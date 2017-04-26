Debate night for leaders

41463
Leaders of British Columbia's political parties will enter living rooms across the province tonight as they take part in a televised debate.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says the event will give her a chance to talk directly to voters about the choices they face come election day on May 9.

NDP Leader John Horgan says while tonight's debate is important, candidates should always champion issues that matter to the public, and he plans to speak about how he's managed to do that over the last four years.

The event follows a radio debate last week that featured acrimonious exchanges between Clark and Horgan.

At one point, Horgan asked Clark not to touch him after she put her hand on his arm and told him to calm down.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he plans to avoid engaging in similar clashes in this debate and will stick to policy instead of personal insults.

The debate will air 6:30 to 8 p.m. PT on Global, BC1 and CKNW.

