BC Election 2017  

Horgan promises hospital

The New Democrats are promising to build a new hospital in Burnaby with a price tag in the range of $1.2 billion.

NDP Leader John Horgan says the money would come from a five-year, $10 billion capital investment plan that is part of the party's platform in the May 9 election campaign.

Horgan made the announcement Tuesday standing outside Burnaby Hospital.

A new hospital would include a family urgent care centre, which Horgan says would reduce pressure on the hospital's emergency room.

He says if the NDP is elected, work would start immediately to find a site for a new hospital by working with the city and the regional health authority.

