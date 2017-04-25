NDP slams lumber inaction

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbia NDP Leader John Horgan accused Liberal Leader Christy Clark of delay and inaction in the wake of American demands for duties on Canadian softwood.

Horgan issued a news release saying he is disappointed by the United States government's decision to level an average 20 per cent duty on Canadian softwood, effective May 1.

He says he is equally disappointed that Liberal Leader Christy Clark did not make it a priority to sign an agreement before duties were imposed.

Horgan says Clark didn't treat the softwood dispute with the urgency it deserves, and her inaction put thousands of B.C. jobs at risk.

The NDP Leader says if he is elected on May 9, he will travel to Washington, D.C., within 30 days to ensure this province's views are properly represented.

Following the Monday night tariff announcement from the U.S. government, Clark cancelled today's campaign appearances so she could discuss strategy with cabinet, but she will make a statement later today in Maple Ridge.