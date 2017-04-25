40745
39499

BC Election 2017  

Show time for TV debate

- | Story: 195350

It's show time in British Columbia's election campaign, with Wednesday's debate between the three party leaders offering a high-stakes chance to leave a mark on the campaign with about two weeks to the finish line.

The debate is one of the few opportunities the leaders have to directly challenge each other, all the while under the intense glare of live TV cameras, where body language counts as much as scoring verbal points.

It's a pressure-cooker audition where solid performances and unscripted moments can inspire voters and shift campaigns.

Christy Clark's Liberals have mounted a largely stay-the-course campaign so far, highlighting their stewardship of Canada's top-performing economy and posting five consecutive balanced budgets.

The New Democrats under John Horgan are trying to persuade voters that after 16 years of Liberal governments, British Columbia needs a change, running on the slogan that the NDP will run a government that's on the side of the little guy and not beholden to corporations and wealthy individual donors.

Horgan's promises to drop tolls on two Vancouver-area bridges, freeze hydro rates and eliminate medical services premiums drew dire warnings from the Liberals about higher taxes and deficits.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver said he plans to stick to the issues and stay away from the acrimonious exchanges between Horgan and Clark that were featured in last week's radio debate.

"I'm looking forward to that clash," said Weaver, a climate scientist and university professor. "But I will not degrade the debate to the level of personal insults."

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC Election 2017 articles

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >
41382
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


The remarkably complicated process of making s PB&J aboard the International Space Station

Must Watch
You need to tape down your bread and velcro down your lids. Oh, and the bread isn’t even really bread.
A bowler broke the world record for the fastest 300 game ever
Must Watch
Ben Ketola rolled 12 strikes in only 86.9 seconds, the same...
Daily Dose – April 25, 2017
Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – April 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cheers to another Tuesday.
Frail Burt Reynolds struggles to walk during press for new movie
Showbiz
Burt Reynolds appeared frail and struggled to walk down the red...

40875