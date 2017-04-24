Green and blue can mix

Photo: Twitter

Some unlikely political types put their heads together recently.

Kelowna-Lake Country Green candidate Alison Shaw met with former Progressive Conservative MP Ron Cannan last week.



They met to discuss health care, affordability, electoral reform, the economy, and Organic Okanagan initiative.



“Ron has a great understanding of this community and a firm grasp of the local issues,” says Shaw. “Evidence-based policy is not partisan. I gained a lot from listening to his perspective and from his long experience as city councillor and as MP.”



Although Greens and Conservatives typically don't mix, there are things such as fiscal responsibility and conservation that they can and do agree on, Shaw said in a press release. For instance, they agree that protecting Okanagan Lake is of paramount importance as the community continues to grow.



Is there any chance of Ron Cannan running under the Green Party banner? “I doubt that would happen anytime soon,” says Shaw. “I have respect for Ron, and by communicating across party lines we can learn a lot. I am firm believer in diversity as a way to achieve the best ideas. I am also a believer of putting ideas to the test to achieve the best social and environmental outcomes possible."