'Difference' in donations

Photo: The Canadian Press

British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark says the funds her party receives from an international lumber company are different than the donations B.C. New Democrats accept from the union that represents provincial forestry workers.

Clark made the comments while campaigning at a Delta company that relies on B.C. wood products.

When questioned about the donations, Clark says her party accept funds from Weyerhaeuser, but she is not compromised because she does not defend American demands for tariffs on Canadian softwood.

But, Clark says New Democrat Leader John Horgan supports the United Steelworkers Union and has allowed the union to pay the salaries of the New Democrats' senior campaign director and deputy director.

She says Horgan has been "cozying up" to the same union that has supported U.S. President Donald Trump and even made a senior Steelworkers leader an honorary member of the NDP.

Clark said she would never defend American interests that "want to kill Canadian jobs."