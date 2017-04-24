41717
41735

BC Election 2017  

'Difference' in donations

- | Story: 195295

British Columbia Liberal Leader Christy Clark says the funds her party receives from an international lumber company are different than the donations B.C. New Democrats accept from the union that represents provincial forestry workers.

Clark made the comments while campaigning at a Delta company that relies on B.C. wood products.

When questioned about the donations, Clark says her party accept funds from Weyerhaeuser, but she is not compromised because she does not defend American demands for tariffs on Canadian softwood.

But, Clark says New Democrat Leader John Horgan supports the United Steelworkers Union and has allowed the union to pay the salaries of the New Democrats' senior campaign director and deputy director.

She says Horgan has been "cozying up" to the same union that has supported U.S. President Donald Trump and even made a senior Steelworkers leader an honorary member of the NDP.

Clark said she would never defend American interests that "want to kill Canadian jobs."

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

40742
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >
BC NDP Party
37805
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017

Galleries
Drive your way through the best sports gifs of the past week!   untitled Guy pulls off insane trickshot Wall is less...
Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Time to weigh in.   untitled untitled Kyle Schwarber’s...
A mesmerizing video of a toy train staying on the circular track, thanks to a robot hand
Must Watch
It’s incredibly fascinating to watch the robot hand remove...
No Doubt bassist hopeful for a reunion after ‘indefinite hiatus’
Music
No Doubt bass player Tony Kanal has assured fans the band will...
How to tap a keg if you want the beer to shoot out the side and make a total mess
Must Watch
First, forget to vent your cask. Then, before you hammer the tap...

38020