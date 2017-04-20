41614
BC Election 2017  

Leaders tussle on economy

Liberal Leader Christy Clark continued her attack on the NDP's platform, Thursday, accusing John Horgan of running on a plan that B.C. can't afford.

Horgan says his promises are affordable and the costs associated with them and the impact on the province's finances are based on figures in the Liberal's spring budget.

He said the party's promise of $10-a-day child care, more affordable housing and removing tolls on two major bridges in the Vancouver area would be paid for by increasing the corporate tax rate by one percentage point and cancelling a tax cut for the highest income earners.

Clark says the province is on track to become debt-free down the road after falling short of that promise from the 2013 election campaign.

"We want to make sure we aren't throwing the furniture in the fire to pay for the operating expenses," she said.

Clark said the province has the lowest unemployment rate in the country and 220,000 positions have been created through the Liberal government's jobs plan.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver said he wants to retool the economy to create jobs in emerging sectors, rather than "chase the economy of yesteryear."

