41697
38274

BC Election 2017  

18 'too young' for pot

- | Story: 194992

The leaders of British Columbia's two main political parties agree that 18 is too young for people to be allowed to purchase marijuana under plans by the federal government to legalize the drug.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says her top priority is keeping cannabis out of the hands of minors, so she would lift the limit to "at least" 19, the same age when its legal to purchase alcohol in B.C.

The NDP's John Horgan says he would consult on how best to roll out the new industry, but it's his opinion that if you're allowed to crack a beer at 19, you should be allowed to light a joint, too.

The federal government has introduced legislation that would legalize pot on July 1, 2018, giving provinces time to come up with sales and distribution regimes and decide whether to raise the age limit from 18.

Meanwhile, Green Leader Andrew Weaver says he's troubled by the federal government's plan because it favours large licensed producers and B.C. needs to foster a strong "craft cannabis" sector.

The three main leaders were asked about their plans for legalization during a radio debate that coincidentally fell on 4-20, the annual weed protest day.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More BC Election 2017 articles

40625
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >
41225
41318
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds for dual Fargo role

Showbiz
Ewan McGregor piled on the pounds rather than relying on prosthetics for his dual role in the new season of Fargo. The 46-year-old...
Goat parkour is a thing
Must Watch
These goats will put teenagers everywhere to shame.
Nicki Minaj facing criticism for keeping Westminster Bridge scenes in No Frauds
Music
Nicki Minaj is facing criticism for failing to cut scenes of...
Tips on how to survive Coachella
Must Watch
If you ever get FOMO (“Fear of missing out”), this...
Best of Seven Fitness Girls – April 20, 2017
Galleries
So it’s time to start getting rid of our winter bods. A new...

38710