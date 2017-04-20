41558
BC Election 2017  

Leaders go head to head

Leaders of British Columbia's biggest political parties are set to square off this morning in the first debate of the four-week-long election campaign.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark says she wants the verbal sparring to focus on the leaders' different ideas so voters can make an informed choice on May 9.

Clark's Liberals took aim at the costs of the New Democrats' economics yesterday, accusing the party of releasing a platform with a $6.5 billion hole that can only be filled with tax hikes.

The NDP platform commits to balancing the budget this year and the following two years, and party leader John Horgan says the plan's numbers are "very solid."

Horgan says in today's debate, he'll stick to ways his party would make life more affordable for British Columbians.

Green party Leader Andrew Weaver will also participate in the discussion before joining an online forum on the economy and climate change later in the day.

