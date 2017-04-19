'Truth truck' trolls Horgan

Photo: CTV

A BC Liberal "truth truck" is trolling NDP leader John Horgan's campaign.

The cube van is plastered with Horgan's face and the words "Say Anything John." It showed up this week at an NDP event in North Delta, parked behind the NDP campaign bus.

"If the B.C. Liberals want to hire people to drive around in a truck following me, at least they gave someone a job," Horgan told reporters.

Liberal staffer Shane Mills, who drove the van, called Horgan's campaign to curb corporate and union donations "one of the biggest things of hypocrisy I've ever seen."

Liberal leader Christy Clark brushed off questions about the tactic, directing reporters to speak with her party.

"I'm not here to talk about what the opposition is doing," Clark said at a campaign stop.

– with files from CTV Vancouver