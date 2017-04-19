Campaign trail: Day 9

Photo: Twitter

A look at some key developments from Day 9 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

LIBERALS

Christy Clark campaigned in the Vancouver area on Wednesday, telling an event in Surrey that the Site C dam is necessary for the province's economic well being.

It was the second straight day that Clark highlighted the $8.8-billion hydroelectric project after she visited Fort St. John on Tuesday to tout construction jobs it has created.

The Liberals issued their own analysis accusing the NDP of releasing a platform without costing out how to pay for it.

Michael de Jong, the finance minister in Clark's government, said the Liberals' analysis of the NDP platform reveals $6.5 billion in costs that the party has not accounted for because of what he called costing errors and a failure to account for interest costs on increased spending.

NDP

John Horgan campaigned at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where he promoted his plan to eliminate interest on student loans and offer a $1,000 completion grant to people who finish their studies.

Horgan says his party would also eliminate fees for adult basic education and English as a second language programs while maintaining a cap on tuition fees at colleges and universities.

Carole James, the NDP's finance critic, dismissed the Liberal accusations on its platform as "fearmongering."

Horgan said the numbers in the NDP platform are based on the Liberal government's recent budget.

GREENS