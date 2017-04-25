41717
38274

BC Election 2017  

Voter info cards on the way

- | Story: 194910

Where to Vote cards are on the way.

The cards are being delivered across British Columbia, and Elections BC is reminding voters to bring their card with them when they vote.

“Bringing your Where to Vote card with you will make the voting process faster and easier,” said chief electoral officer Keith Archer.

Registered voters will receive a card that includes the dates, times and locations for advance voting in their district. Each voter’s card also shows their assigned voting place for General Voting Day, May 9.

Elections BC will also be distributing Where to Vote cards to addresses with no registered voters. These cards will inform eligible voters of the voting opportunities available to them and that they can register when they vote.

New for this election, the cards will be colour coded to help election officials determine the electoral district in which a voter resides.

More than three million cards are being delivered from now, until advance voting starts on April 29. Advance voting takes place on April 29, 30 and from May 3-6.

A complete listing of advance voting places is available on Elections BC’s website

Voters can also use Elections BC’s Where to Vote application to find voting places close to them and in their electoral district.

The application can be found on the Elections BC website.

Eligible voters can vote at any voting place in B.C.

For more information, visit the Elections BC website at elections.bc.ca.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Daily Dose – April 25, 2017

Daily Dose
Take aim at today’s Daily Dose.
Daily Dose – April 25, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Cheers to another Tuesday.
Frail Burt Reynolds struggles to walk during press for new movie
Showbiz
Burt Reynolds appeared frail and struggled to walk down the red...
Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017
Galleries
Drive your way through the best sports gifs of the past week!
Monday Sports Gifs – April 24, 2017 (2)
Galleries
Time to weigh in.   untitled untitled Kyle Schwarber’s...

38107