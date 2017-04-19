Horgan defends economics

Photo: The Canadian Press

New Democrat Leader John Horgan says he's not worried about Christy Clark's B.C. Liberals attacking the economics of his campaign platform, which contains big promises including $10-a-day child care and eliminating bridge tolls.

The Liberals' Michael de Jong, the finance minister in Clark's government, is set to offer a "detailed update" on the costing of the NDP platform.

But Horgan says his numbers are solid and based on Ministry of Finance numbers tabled in February.

He campaigned Wednesday at the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, where he promoted his plan to eliminate interest on student loans and offer a $1,000 completion grant to people who finish their studies.

Horgan says if his party is elected May 9, it will also eliminate fees for adult basic education and English as a second language programs while maintaining a cap on tuition fees at colleges and universities.

"I'm going to make sure that students don't have crippling debt when they finish their education and that they can be full participants in the economy and make B.C. better," he said.

Only about 48 per cent of registered voters aged 18 to 24 cast a ballot in 2013, but some campus groups are trying to boost turnout this time, including a group called Young Climate Voters that is urging students to elect climate leaders.

Clark campaigned in the Vancouver area as well, telling an event in Surrey with Liberal candidates that the Site C dam is necessary for the province's economic well being.

It was the second straight day that Clark highlighted the $8.8-billion hydroelectric project after she visited Fort St. John on Tuesday to tout construction jobs it has created.