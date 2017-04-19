40744
40258

BC Election 2017  

Greens come up short

- | Story: 194834

Time's up for candidates to register for the B.C. election, and the Green party has missed its mark of running a candidate in all 87 provincial ridings.

Party spokesman Stefan Jonsson says the Greens had 80 candidates officially approved by Elections BC ahead of the Tuesday afternoon registration deadline and were waiting to hear back on the eligibility of up to three more.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver — the first member of his party to win a seat in the provincial legislature — previously said the party planned to run in each of the province's ridings in the May 9 election.

Despite missing the target, Jonsson said the party is proud of the candidates who have put their names forward, and excited that most ridings across the province will include a Green candidate.

When the legislature was dissolved earlier this month, the Liberals held 47 seats, the NDP had 35 and there were three independents, including Weaver.

There are also two new ridings to be contested in the election, bringing the total to 87 seats.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More BC Election 2017 articles

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All BC Election 2017 News > Send us your news tips >
BC NDP Party
39732
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada


Man fixes a traffic light with a stick

Must Watch
Little did he know that was a load-bearing stick
Chris Pratt: ‘It was my idea to cast Kurt Russell in Guardians of the Galaxy 2’
Showbiz
Kurt Russell landed a role in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
A skinless Tickle-Me-Elmo being tickled is horrifying
Must Watch
There are no words to describe this. Actually, one: NOPE.  
This dog interrupted a soccer match and no one got mad because he is so darn happy
Must Watch
Deportivo Tchira F.C. andPumas UNAM were playing a soccer...
Daily Dose – April 19, 2017
Daily Dose
Wake up! Today’s Daily Dose is ready to go!

38899