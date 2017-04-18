41431
BC Election 2017  

Pushing health and jobs

The B.C. Green party is promising better health care in British Columbia, while New Democrat Leader John Horgan pledges to create almost 100,000 more jobs to start the second week of the election campaign.

Green Leader Andrew Weaver says his health-care platform aims to promote wellness, emphasize prevention and primary care, create a mental health strategy, develop quality end-of-life care and protect children.

The plan would include $100 million for an integrated primary-care system using teams of health-care professionals such as nurse practitioners, physiotherapists and midwives to enhance access to family doctors.

Weaver says shifting B.C.'s health-care focus from acute care to wellness and preventative care, along with his party's other measures, will make health services more accessible and affordable.

Horgan announced an expanded apprenticeship and trades training program under a New Democrat government.

By investing in tomorrow's workforce, Horgan says they'll fill the 96,000 jobs they'll create with school, hospital, highway and home construction.

