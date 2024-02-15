Red Bull principal Christian Horner denies wrongdoing amid investigation as team launches new car

Photo: The Canadian Press

MILTON KEYNES, England (AP) — Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insisted it was “business as normal” as he took center stage at the launch of the team's car for the new Formula 1 season on Thursday, even as he faces a company investigation into an alleged claim of misconduct.

Horner again denied any wrongdoing as he spoke to reporters at the launch but acknowledged that the investigation could be a distraction for F1's champion team.

“Obviously, there's a process that's ongoing at the moment. Some allegations have been made which I fully deny and I comply, obviously, with that process and will continue to do so," Horner said.

He added that he has been getting on with his job of leading the team as usual.

“I think it's been very clear and the position of Red Bull has been that it's business as normal," Horner said. "Obviously there's a job to do and I deny fully the accusations that have been made. My role obviously continues.”

In a separate interview with the BBC, Horner said: “Of course, it is a distraction for the team, but the team are very together, they're very focused on the season ahead and have been tremendously supportive.”

Horner was prominently featured in the half-hour launch show — much more so than the two drivers — as he praised the team’s “very inclusive culture” and told stories of its early years in F1.

Horner was speaking in public for the first time since the Red Bull parent company said Feb. 5 it was investigating allegations of misconduct toward a team employee.

“The company takes these matters extremely seriously and the investigation will be completed as soon as practically possible,” the company said at the time.

It remains unclear how long the investigation might take, which means Red Bull is preparing for preseason testing next week in Bahrain and the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2 with uncertainty over the future of its team principal. Horner said he plans to be at the first race of the season.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen has won the drivers’ title in each of the last three seasons. The team won all but one of the 22 races last year.

The 50-year-old Horner has been Red Bull's team principal since it entered F1 as a full constructor in 2005. He has guided the team to six constructors’ championships and seven drivers’ championships during his time at the top.

Verstappen said his relationship with Horner remains “very good” ahead of the new season.

“We’ve seen each other quite a few times. We’ve achieved a lot of things together so that doesn’t change suddenly," he said. “My contact with Christian has been the same as on the first day. It’s been like normal.”

