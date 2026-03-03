Around The Web News

Picasso's self portraits

Pablo Picasso's self portrait evolution from age 15 to age 90. If you look at this collection of his portraits, and compare the first piece to the last, you’ll find that the two are strikingly different. But if you then compare Picasso’s work from the time he was a young man until the time of his death, some common thread emerges: you can tell the paintings were done by the same man.