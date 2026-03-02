Around The Web News

Tea time in England

There’s nothing quite as quintessentially British as a cuppa tea. But how did the Chinese tradition make its way into the British consciousness? It’s all thanks to Catherine of Braganza, a Portuguese royal who married England’s King Charles II in 1662. When she arrived in England, she brought with her loose leaves and spices in a set of crates labeled “Transporte de Ervas Aromatics,” or T.E.A. Soon, everyone wanted to be just like the Queen and sales of tea began to skyrocket. The rest, as they say, is history.