Wisdom teeth

Sarah Dubetz - Feb 26, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 600802

Every year, 5 million Americans have their wisdom teeth removed. These pesky molars can cause infections tooth decay, and even tumors. The problem? Wisdom teeth often can’t fit in our mouths. But that wasn’t always the case. Early human ancestors used these teeth to grind up tough, uncooked food.

