285829
287832
Around The Web News  

Rattlesnake rattle

Sarah Dubetz - Feb 21, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 600103

What's inside a rattlesnake rattle?

In this video, we find out what's inside a rattlesnake rattle to learn how rattlesnakes make noise. I thought they made noise like maracas, and have little bits inside of them that knock around, but I was wrong. Instead, rattlesnake rattles are composed of a number of different segments that nest together.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Intrigued
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

285502