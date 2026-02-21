Around The Web News
Rattlesnake rattle
What's inside a rattlesnake rattle?
In this video, we find out what's inside a rattlesnake rattle to learn how rattlesnakes make noise. I thought they made noise like maracas, and have little bits inside of them that knock around, but I was wrong. Instead, rattlesnake rattles are composed of a number of different segments that nest together.
