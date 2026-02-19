Around The Web News

Expiration dates

Expiry dates appear on almost every packaged food item, yet most people misunderstand what they actually mean. In this video, we explain what expiry dates really represent, how they are decided, and why they do not always mean food becomes unsafe the moment the date passes. What Expiry Dates Really Mean Explained | Simple Things Surprising Histories This documentary style episode from Simple Things Surprising Histories explores the history, science, and regulations behind food date labels. Using verified information, we break down the difference between expiry dates, best before dates, use by dates, and sell by dates, and explain how manufacturers determine them.