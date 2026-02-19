285829
279948
Around The Web News  

Expiration dates

Sarah Dubetz - Feb 19, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 599638

Expiry dates appear on almost every packaged food item, yet most people misunderstand what they actually mean. In this video, we explain what expiry dates really represent, how they are decided, and why they do not always mean food becomes unsafe the moment the date passes. What Expiry Dates Really Mean Explained | Simple Things Surprising Histories This documentary style episode from Simple Things Surprising Histories explores the history, science, and regulations behind food date labels. Using verified information, we break down the difference between expiry dates, best before dates, use by dates, and sell by dates, and explain how manufacturers determine them.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

275997