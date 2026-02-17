Around The Web News
Washing hair in space
NASA astronaut Nichole Ayers demonstrates how to wash your hair aboard the International Space Station.
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Curious0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Sushi pop art Feb 16
- If all the ice melted Feb 15
- Largest indoor vertical farm Feb 14
- What is a pistachio? Feb 13
- Hardest cheese in the world Feb 12
- How anchors really work Feb 11
- Elephant calf growing up Feb 10
- Packing your backpack Feb 9
- Plastic bottles Feb 8
- Dancing flamingos Feb 7
- Staying warm in the 1920's Feb 6
- Legal wigs for court Feb 5
© 2026 Castanet.net