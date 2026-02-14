Around The Web News
Largest indoor vertical farm
Greenphyto is a fully automated hydroponic farm powered by artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing bots. The five-storey building occupies 2ha of land and can produce 2,000 tonnes of greens a year at full capacity.
