Around The Web News

What is a pistachio?

Pistachios are more than just a popular green snack; they are a botanical marvel with a complex biology and a royal past. In this video, we explain what exactly a pistachio is, why it naturally cracks open, and the surprising science behind it using real botany and verified historical records. What Exactly is Pistachio? Botany, History & Exploding Nuts | Simple Things Surprising Histories This documentary style episode from Simple Things Surprising Histories covers the complete story of the pistachio, from its biological classification as a drupe to its dangers in maritime shipping.