Around The Web News
Hardest cheese in the world
Dinesh Gale is a cattle farmer who makes chhurpi in Tipling, Nepal. It’s a hard cheese that comes from the milk of chauri—that’s a cross between a yak and a cow. Chhurpi smells smoky and tastes sweet, and you chew it like you would a piece of gum. It is also extremely tough and is considered to be the hardest cheese in the world. People have been making this cheese in remote parts of the Himalayas for centuries. It keeps for a long time—up to 20 years if you stash it in a special yak skin.
