How anchors really work

Sarah Dubetz - Feb 11, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 598757

Ship anchors are feats of engineering that rely on complex physics rather than just hooking onto the seabed. In this video, we explain how anchors actually work, the critical role of the chain weight, and the operational procedures used by captains, using real science and maritime facts.

