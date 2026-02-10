Elephant calf growing up

283048
Sarah Dubetz - Feb 10, 2026

It seems like just yesterday that Portland welcomed its newest, cutest elephant calf to the Oregon Zoo. Tula-Tu was born at 4:29 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2025, to mother Rose-Tu after a 20-month pregnancy. She weighed about 200 pounds at birth — the smallest of her two siblings, older brother Samudra and Lily, who died suddenly in 2018 at only 6 years old. Officials said she was recently weighed at 990 pounds and was expected to hit about 1,000 pounds by her birthday — roughly five times her birth weight.

