Legal wigs for court

Sarah Dubetz - Feb 5, 2026 / 12:01 am

If a barrister or a judge walked into a London courtroom without wearing a wig, well, everyone would wig out. It’s a tradition to wear a legal wig in England. Ede & Ravenscroft, the oldest tailor in London, has been making these head coverings for over three centuries. They are still handcrafted—out of horsehair—in the store’s basement. What does it feel like to wear one of these wigs? When barrister Andrew Eborn puts his on, he feels like a knight going into battle in the courtroom.

