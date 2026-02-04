277731
281456
Around The Web News  

Chicken uses boots to walk

Sarah Dubetz - Feb 4, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 597473

Rescue chicken learns to walk by wearing shoes — and now he has over 30 pairs.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Happy
0%
Convinced
0%
Curious
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

279885