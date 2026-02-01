Around The Web News

Warm igloo?

An igloo is a shelter built entirely from snow that can survive the harshest Arctic winters. In this video, we explain how an igloo keeps you warm using thermodynamics and Inuit engineering principles. How Igloos Work: The Science of Keeping Warm in the Arctic | Simple Things Surprising Histories This documentary style episode from Simple Things Surprising Histories covers the ingenious science behind Inuit snow houses, from the physics of insulation to the architectural design that traps body heat.