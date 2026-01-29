279663
Armpit venom!

Sarah Dubetz - Jan 29, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 596187

The slow loris may look cute but it has a deadly bite! Museum scientist Zach Williams explains the strange way this unsuspecting primate produces its venom mixing oil from its armpits with saliva.

