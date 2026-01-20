282425
282200
Around The Web News  

Why does rain smell?

Sarah Dubetz - Jan 20, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 595016

When it rains, you may have noticed that a distinctive, earthy smell tends to linger in the air. This scent is called petrichor and what causes it may surprise you.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Convinced
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

280570