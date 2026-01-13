282271
281834
Around The Web News  

Interacting with tortoises

Sarah Dubetz - Jan 13, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 593699

The most noticeable feature of a tortoise is its massive shell. But what happens if you touch it? Caretakers at Smithsonian's National Zoo fill us in.

How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed
0%
Intrigued
0%
Surprised
0%
Amazed
0%
Impressed
0%
Awesome
0%

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Around The Web articles

277175