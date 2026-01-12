Iconic photo recreations

Around The Web News
Jojakim Cortis and Adrian Sonderegger don’t take photographs – they build them. From Zurich, Switzerland, the two collaborators recreate iconic photos from history in dioramas. In miniature, they’ve recreated some of the 20th century’s most famous images, from a mushroom cloud over Nagasaki, Japan (Charles Levy, 1945) to Marilyn Monroe on the set of “The Seven Year Itch” (Sam Shaw, 1954).
