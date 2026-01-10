Around The Web News

Hedgehog

Sir David Attenborough sends a hedgehog on his way. After a life spent travelling the globe, David Attenborough, the world’s most famous naturalist, turns his attention closer to home to explore the wildlife of England’s iconic capital in Wild London. Having lived in London for 75 years, David has an intimate knowledge of the city’s natural history and there's no better guide to introduce us to its most spectacular wildlife secrets.