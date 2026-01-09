Around The Web News
When a farmer saved a stork
Tale of Silyan is a gentle story of healing, trust, and an extraordinary bond between a man and a bird. Amid declining economic realities, Nikola, a rural farmer, finds solace and connection in the natural world when he encounters Silyan, an injured white stork. As he restores the bird’s strength, a bond forms that surprises them both.
