Vintage Typewriter Art

The old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words is not actually as old as you might think. It was coined in 1921 by advertising executive Fred R. Barnard to promote his agency’s work. But more than 100 years on, artist James Cook has turned this idea on its head, using thousands of words to make his typewritten drawings. The 26 year old from Essex, England creates shading, texture, perspective, and occasionally even splashes of color, in all his intricate illustrations. But not once does his hand hold a pencil or clasp a paintbrush. Instead, his fingers tap the keys of one of his 63 vintage typewriters. The first typewriter was patented in 1868 and the World’s last remaining factory, in Mumbai, closed its doors in 2011. So part of James’ trade is seeking out parts, replacements and the all important typewriter ribbons. Luckily, members of the public regularly donate preloved machines to his growing collection.