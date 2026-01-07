Around The Web News
Disney artform: 4 artists left
In collaboration with the Color in Motion: Chromatic Explorations of Cinema exhibition at the Academy Museum, step inside the world of Disney’s Ink and Paint department where a small team is keeping a nearly lost art alive.
They are the last of their kind - artists who still ink and paint animation cels by hand, just as it was done for decades before computers changed everything. It’s a process most people never see. And even fewer can do. This is the art behind the art. The craft that gave Disney animation its iconic look for generations. And it’s still happening - quietly, masterfully, by the hands of four people. These are the featured Ink & Paint Artists (in order of appearance):
Annie Hobbs
David Scott Smith
Antonio Pelayo
Charles Landholm
