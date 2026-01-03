Around The Web News

Macrofying

"Learn how different things work by combining macro and slow motion. All videos are shot with an ultra-slow-motion camera attached to a motorised rig. I don't have one lens that can zoom all the way through, but multiple lenses including macro and microscope objectives. I switch between the lenses and create a smooth transition in post-production. So yes, the video is edited. But everything you see is real footage taken with a real camera using real microscope lenses."