Macrofying

Sarah Dubetz - Jan 3, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 591798

"Learn how different things work by combining macro and slow motion. All videos are shot with an ultra-slow-motion camera attached to a motorised rig. I don't have one lens that can zoom all the way through, but multiple lenses including macro and microscope objectives. I switch between the lenses and create a smooth transition in post-production. So yes, the video is edited. But everything you see is real footage taken with a real camera using real microscope lenses."

