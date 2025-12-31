Around The Web News
New Year's confetti
Three tons of confetti will rain down on Times Square tonight. Written on all those colorful pieces of paper will be dreams and wishes for the new year. People lined up for the opportunity to write down their wishes for 2026. Some hoped for health; others for wealth, professional success, or friendship. They dropped their wishes in boxes that will be poured out as a million revellers gather. Others posted their hopes, dreams and desires for 2026 on a wishing wall.
