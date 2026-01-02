275097
Human Towers

Sarah Dubetz - Jan 2, 2026 / 12:01 am | Story: 591704

*Don't try this at home*

The Human Towers of Villafranca are not for the faint-hearted. These awe-inspiring structures can reach heights of over ten metres, equivalent to a three-storey building. Yet, as Professor Hannah Fry discovers, there’s far more mathematics involved than one might expect. Participants are arranged in tightly packed concentric circles, each pushing inward with equal force to create a flexible, dynamically adjusting base.

