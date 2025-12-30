Around The Web News
Where are sprouts from?
Broccoli and Brussels sprouts might not look like they have much in common besides their colour, but these brassicas are actually very closely related. Museum scientist, Jovita Yesilyurt, tells us more about their intriguing connection.
How does this story make you feel? (0 total votes)
Castanet MoodMeter
Informed0%
Intrigued0%
Surprised0%
Amazed0%
Impressed0%
Awesome0%
More Around The Web articles
Previous Stories
- Swedish meatballs Dec 29
- Owls strut their stuff Dec 28
- Wheelchair pup Dec 27
- Boxing Day Dec 26
- Santa Claus School Dec 25
- Candy canes Dec 24
- How It's Made: Nutcrackers Dec 23
- Hummingbird moth Dec 22
- Italian way espresso Dec 21
- What is Myrrh? Dec 20
- How to set a formal table Dec 19
- Real bird feathers Dec 18
© 2025 Castanet.net